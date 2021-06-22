AGAr Price Tops $237.88 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. AGAr has a market cap of $3.80 million and $1,321.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for approximately $237.88 or 0.00699958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.24 or 0.99619556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.