ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.82

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and traded as low as $57.52. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 255,325 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGESY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

