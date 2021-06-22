Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,646. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $147.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

