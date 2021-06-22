Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.68

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.68 and last traded at $146.63, with a volume of 1358241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 224.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.