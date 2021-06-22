Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.72 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 7,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 694,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Specifically, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,737 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.