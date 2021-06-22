AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

