Agora (NASDAQ:API) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on API. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Agora stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

