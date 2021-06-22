Agrello Trading Down 41.1% Over Last Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $229,189.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00020221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.47 or 0.00626265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.64 or 0.07137697 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

