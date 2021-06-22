Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0016

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $47,691.19 and approximately $10.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.