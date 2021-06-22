Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.35 ($5.12) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.50 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.65. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

