Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 25,233 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.