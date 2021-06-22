Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.88

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 42436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJINY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.