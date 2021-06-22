Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $179.31 million and $1.73 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00008492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.62 or 0.99914401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,218,861 coins and its circulating supply is 65,096,748 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.