Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Albina Community Bancorp alerts:

53.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 2.86 $68.50 million $1.53 11.27

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Albina Community Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp 29.41% 11.44% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 5.01, suggesting that its share price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

As of February 1, 2018, Albina Community Bancorp (OTCPK : ACBC.Q) was acquired by Beneficial State Bancorp Inc. Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 73 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Albina Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albina Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.