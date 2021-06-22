Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $109,337.16 and $19.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00105240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00149366 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,550.67 or 1.00455961 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

