Alchemix (ALCX) Hits Market Cap of $80.51 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $283.80 or 0.00869729 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $80.51 million and $1.90 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

