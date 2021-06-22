Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

