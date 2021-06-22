Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$16.50 Price Target at CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) received a C$16.50 target price from investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Shares of AQN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.86. The company had a trading volume of 710,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

