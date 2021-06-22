Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.75.

AQN traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,714. The stock has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

