Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.93. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.75, with a volume of 4,940,378 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

