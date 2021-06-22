Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

ATD.B traded up C$0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,837. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

