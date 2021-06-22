Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.93.

TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$44.19. 1,216,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,837. The stock has a market cap of C$47.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.16.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

