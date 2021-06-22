All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Cap of $30.51 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $29.51 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00638757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000276 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.