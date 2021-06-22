Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Allegion worth $150,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

