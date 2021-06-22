Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 110.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

