Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 111,596 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 547.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,596 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

AMN opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

