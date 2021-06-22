Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 24,454 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $167,225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $69,772,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rogers Communications by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,754,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,720,000 after acquiring an additional 811,430 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

