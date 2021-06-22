Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 26,074 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.29% of PetMed Express worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $687.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.09. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

