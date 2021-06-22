Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 8,396 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 163.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

