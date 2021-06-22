Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Arcosa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.