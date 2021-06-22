Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Avalara worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avalara by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

AVLR stock opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.