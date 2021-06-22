Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,390 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:HES opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

