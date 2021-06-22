Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,576 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

