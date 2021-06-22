Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,467 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

