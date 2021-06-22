Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock opened at $670.93 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.