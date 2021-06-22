Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 977,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

SU stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

