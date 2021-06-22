Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

