Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,389,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

