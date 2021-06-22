Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Visteon worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

