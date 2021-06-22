Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.22 Million Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,311 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of CI Financial worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

