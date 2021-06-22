Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Balchem worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

BCPC stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

