Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $7.87 Million in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.01% of Adagene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $617,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Adagene Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58.

ADAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

