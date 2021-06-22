Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.81 Million in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 3.10% of ProShares Pet Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27.

