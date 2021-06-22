Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.91 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,062,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

FMIVU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

