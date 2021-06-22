Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $9.16 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,566. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

