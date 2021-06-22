Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,466,742 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.