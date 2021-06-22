Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $8.50 Million Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,493,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In other news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.75, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

