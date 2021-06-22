Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 927,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.