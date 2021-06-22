Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 26,830 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.