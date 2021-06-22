Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 689,544 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,544 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 323,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 246,426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

